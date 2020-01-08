For a while now, fans have been holding out hope for Drake and Future to drop What A Time To Be Alive 2. In all fairness, the hype hasn't been entirely unfounded. Both parties have teased interest in making it happen, spanning as far back as May of 2019. Recently, Drake and Future have been ramping up the hype, making it official that a single called "Life Is Good" is indeed on the way. And it must be close -- Future has taken to IG to share a snippet of the upcoming track, showing off some dazzling ice in the process.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I can never tell the shit, it is what it is," raps Drizzy, in the snippet. "Said what I had to and did what I did, never turned my back God forbid, Vergil got the Patek on my wrist doing front flips." Insofar as vibe, "Life Is Good" seems relatively laid-back, with an atmospheric instrumental and up-tempo percussion. For the most part, it seems to encapsulate pure wealth; no surprise there, given what Future and Drake ultimately bring out of each other. Still, it's always a monumental occurrence when the pair link up, and we can only hope "Life Is Good" represents the first of many collaborative bangers to come.

Should you be interested in catching a snippet, be sure to check out Future's IG story while it's still up. Are you looking forward to this one getting an official release?