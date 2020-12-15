Who knew that Drake and French Montana were this friendly? The world was aware that they were good friends, but they've officially reached the point where they're taking trips together in the middle of a pandemic, seemingly becoming closer than ever.

After the release of Coke Boys 5, French Montana is seemingly taking things easy to finish the year, taking a trip to Turks & Caicos to unwind in the sun. Most of us don't have that sort of luxury right now, especially with cases continuing to hit new all-time highs. "Letting 2020 pass by respectfully," wrote the New York rapper on Instagram yesterday, enjoying his breakfast by the beach, keeping his feet in the sand.

Today was even more eventful because, according to his pictures, the star was joined by none other than Drake, who flew out to meet him in paradise.

"ALMOST THAT TIME," wrote French on IG, sharing a picture of himself with the 6ix God. "CERTIFIED WAVE BOYS @champagnepapi."

Judging by that caption, French might be confirming that he's on Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy, which is currently rumored for a release in late January. It wouldn't out of the ordinary for them to collaborate. The two are good friends, and they've been on the same record before.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Do you think French Montana will be on Certified Lover Boy?