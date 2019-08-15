DJ Khaled may or may not be looking to bounce back. Sadly for the affable mogul, his recent Father Of Asahd wasn't entirely beloved upon its releases. True, it eventually reached number one, but a little bit of drama and a character-breaking rant served to tarnish the experience to a degree. But you can't keep a good man down, as the saying goes. Big Khaled has likely been cooking up ever since, putting his A&R expertise to the test once again, and maybe even taking it back to basics, though perhaps that's merely wishful thinking.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images

In any case, Khaled has made an art form out of Instagram hype. A simple picture, or a strangely infectious meme ("A CHANDELIER!?" comes to mind) is all it takes in the school of Khaled. And given that his list of collaborators grows by the day, his timeline is more star-studded than most. Case in point, this latest image, which may or may not be signaling a possible collaboration.

Pictured below are two doppelgangers, both of which sport matching beards and wistful gazes. If you're having trouble discerning one man from another, fear not. All will be revealed in time. While we wait for an answer to the age-old question of whether the Drake vocals have come in yet, ask yourself this: what do you want to hear from DJ Khaled and Drizzy Drake in the year 2019?