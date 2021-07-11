It's been an eventful weekend in Las Vegas, especially with the McGregor-Poirier fight last night. The stars were in attendance and people from all across the country were showing out while others were tuned in to their TVs at home. However, there were a few celebrity spotting during the evening, even before the main event went down.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle and Drake were among those in Vegas last night. The rapper and the comedian have been friendly over the years with the latter even cracking jokes in one of his Netflix specials about Drake's grandiose flexes on "On Me." Photographer Mathieu Bitton shared a photo of Drizzy and Chappelle posted up at Delilah's Las Vegas where the comedian was wearing a suit and Drake was wearing what appears to be a leather vest. "The house always wins," Bitton captioned the photo.

Drizzy's visit to Las Vegas was expected. On Friday's episode of the Fry Yiy Friday on OVO Sound, Drake made a pit stop where he shared an update on the status of Certified Lover Boy which was going into mixing once he got back into Toronto. However, Drake said that he was gonna head to Las Vegas to see if he could get lucky at the tables.

