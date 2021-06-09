There was once a time when Drake and Chris Brown were essentially sworn enemies but fortunately, that beef has been squashed. According to PageSix, the two artists were spotted at Quincy Brown's 30th birthday party in Los Angeles. Sources close to the situation say that Drake was among the last to show face at the event, pulling up to the party around 4 a.m. Meanwhile, Chris Brown had been enjoying himself at the party and apparently, trying to "dance battle" everyone.



Drake and Chris Brown briefly encountered each other, the source said. Drizzy reportedly dapped up the singer briefly during his 20 minute stay at the party. Of course, since their beef has been dead for a few years, it didn't seem to be an issue for Quincy Brown to celebrate the special day with both artist present.

Unfortunately, it seems that their brief encounter probably didn't result in any conversation surrounding new music. After squashing their beef, Chris Brown enlisted Drake for the single, "No Guidance" which became a summer smash. They also ended up performing the song together at OVO Fest in 2019, marking Breezy's return to Canada for the first time in years.

Drake's currently working on his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy that fans expected would hit earlier this year. Perhaps, the delayed release gave Breezy enough time to submit a verse.

