Drake's new hairstyle continues to captivate his fans. Over the weekend, the 35-year-old recording artist uploaded some selfies to his Instagram page, showing that he'd recently gotten his hair slicked back into some braids, seemingly debuting a new era for his 104 million followers.

As is tradition, people from every corner of the internet have shared their thoughts on Drizzy's new hairstyle, and while some superfans continue to praise and thirst after the father of one, others have been speculating that his new look has something to do with A$AP Rocky's baby announcement.

"Drake saw the Rihanna situation and said, 'It must be the braids,'" one user tweeted. Others have shared comments hinting that Take Care 2 must be on the way, and although we would love to see it, nothing has officially been confirmed from the Toronto native just yet.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Drake came through with more braid content for his fans, this time revealing that his young son, Adonis, has also been sporting a similar hairstyle. Though their curls are vastly different in colour, the father-son duo is definitely channelling their twin energy in the selfie.

If you follow Champagne Papi on Instagram, then you already know that he's not one to shy away from showing off his son. Just a few months ago, he shared a clip highlighting the young boy's impressive basketball skills – check that out here, and tune back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.