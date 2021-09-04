Drake & 21 Savage Take A Trip To Memphis With Project Pat On "Knife Talk"

After a pandemic pushed back practically every major album release in 2020, it seems that rap's heavy-hitters are coming out to play. Drake's Certified Lover Boy finally dropped on Friday morning after several delays. The album surprisingly didn't include previously released music, such as "Laugh Now Cry Later" or any of the cuts released on Scary Hours 2.

The tracklist for CLB was finally unveiled on Thursday night but Drake took an interesting route in unveiling the guest appearances. Billboards popped up in the hometown of each guest verse, announcing their appearance on the project. While Atlanta has a few heavyweights included on the project, 21 Savage connects with Drake for the Memphis-inspired cut, "Knife Talk" including an intro from Project Pat. The triplet flow and horror film-influenced bars take full display over Metro Boomin's production and Peter Lee Johnson's violin, which adds a cinematic touch.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I heard Papi outside

And he got the double-R droppy outside

Checked the weather and it's gettin' real oppy outside

I'ma drop this shit and have these pussies droppin' like some motherfuckin' --

Type of n***a that can't look me in the eyes, I despise

