The Internet won the Lakers vs. Hawks game last night if we're being real. It all began when "Daddy Carlos," married to a 25-year-old woman named Juliana Carlos, now known as Courtside Karen, began heckling LeBron James during the game from courtside. Karen admitted that she doesn't even have beef with LeBron the way her husband does but still after the Lakers player barked back, she said she had no other option but to be loyal. This resulted in her getting ejected from the game.

The clip of Juliana Carlos went viral immediately so she responded on Instagram, though no matter what she said, the heated interaction already picked up steam. She was nicknamed Courtside Karen which LeBron James only cemented by tweeting, "Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!" Of course, as the clip continued circulating, some of Lebron's close friends in the rap game also chimed in. Drake, a season ticket holder himself for the Raptors, can identify with the feeling of getting a little too turnt sitting courtside. Perhaps, not to the extent of Carlos. "She off that season ticket holders Mojito," he commented under SportsCenter post. Meanwhile, 2 Chainz, who enlisted James as the A&R for Rap Or Go To The League, also chimed in, slid in the comments with laughing emojis.

LeBron even said that he didn't think the interaction warranted getting them kicked out of the game, though he added that he trusted the refs judgment. Check some of the funniest responses below.