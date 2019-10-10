It's getting to that time. We haven't gotten a full-length project from Lil Baby in a while and the fans are looking forward to some new vibes from the growing Atlanta rapper. Standing next to some of the city's strongest forces, the Quality Control artist has the right backing behind him. His partnership with Gunna has proved to be invaluable and earning an early co-sign from Drake changed the course of his career. Some of his critics believe that Street Gossip should have been saved for a more ample time but the fact that it remains in rotation today is saying something about that. Baby is just about ready to get back on everyone's neck, previewing some new music and earning positive remarks from a number of the industry's finest.

We all know that Drake rocks with Lil Baby and he proved that once again by sliding into the star's comment box on Instagram. "The new shit though," he wrote before 2 Chainz chimed in as well. "U hard shawty," added the ATL veteran.

Have we waited long enough for new music from Lil Baby or do you think he should hold off for another few weeks? Personally, I think we've been ready. Let us know in the comments what you think of this snippet.