Just a few hours ago, we reported that one of the two singles Drake released in celebration of the Toronto Raptor's championship win, "Money In The Grave," was being pushed as a single, following its widespread success. The track - which now currently sits at the #1 spot on both Apple Music and Spotify - was said to have been promoted as an official single by those in power upon fan's overwhelmingly positive reactions to it. It was also said that it was almost exactly the same strategy they went for last year, with hit single "God’s Plan," when it was originally a track from a twin release and was later pushed as a single once they saw fans' reactions. We noted how Drizzy actually ended up using "God's Plan" as a launch pad for his latest album Scorpion, and that there was no saying if that was what was being done here once more.

Now, however, it seems as though suspicions have been confirmed, as the 6 God took to Instagram to share a series of 6 photos shot by photographer Jamil GS ("the Godfather of the Ghetto Fabulous look") with a caption which read "Album Mode." Photos from the series follow Drake on his holiday in Turks and Caicos Islands, and also enjoying Toronto nights with his boys, and can be seen below.