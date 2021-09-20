There's been plenty of Drake doppelgangers who've gone viral due to their resemblance to the Canadian rapper. Over the weekend, a woman shared a video of herself with "Drake" who actually was a fan who looked similar and rocked the heart in his hair, similar to Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy hairstyle.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

However, Drake has a few other lookalikes that frequent the same circles as he does. DJ Khaled has been at the center of plenty "long lost brother" jokes while Drizzy has previously used the Spider-Man pointing meme to summarize his resemblance to Fred Van Vleet. However, it's Nav who many have also stated looks like Drake and it appears that Drizzy agrees. Drake shared a photo of the XO rapper on his Instagram page, writing, "I look good AF right here... Good morning world."

While their relationship has never really been made clear, it's a well-known fact that Nav played a significant role in shaping the Grammy award-nominated diss record, "Back To Back." Funny enough, it was around that time that Meek Mill started showing him a lot of love on social media.

In relayed news, Drake's Certified Lover Boy has maintained its position at the top of the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row. It looks like Drizzy's hoping to maintain the momentum of being Billboard's Artist Of The Decade for the next 10 years to come.