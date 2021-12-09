Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.

Drake is presently trending on Twitter and, while many are talking about his upcoming performance with Ye tonight in Los Angeles, the majority of people contributing to the trend are reacting to something that Thompson's alleged baby mother posted, claiming that he told her about Drake supposedly sleeping with Kylie Jenner behind Travis Scott's back.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"You said that you planned to leave Khloe... it wasn’t working and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali," said Nichols about Thompson in a post. "And you told me you planned to leave Khloe at Doja Cat’s party in L.A. Flew me and my best friend out. All for why??"

Thompson allegedly responded to that post by asking her to leave Doja Cat and other names out of this dramatic unfolding, but she continued by dropping even more names.

"Sad that I have to threaten to expose the Kardashians for a response smh," allegedly said Nichols in a follow-up post. "You know Drake slept with Kylie last year but you aren’t man enough to tell Travis (Scott). There it is. Good night folks. More tomorrow."

Neither Drake nor Kylie has responded to the rumors. We will keep you posted if they do.