After a slew of controversial tweets hit Twitter on Monday (May 16), Dr. Jordan Peterson left Twitter with a simple, "Bye for now."

Dr. Peterson came under fire after shaming the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, Yumi Nu in a handful of tweets. The University of Toronto professor emeritus had nearly 3M followers before opting to leave the app shortly after being slammed for his comments. Though his account is still active, he wrote that he would be leaving Twitter following the backlash he got for his comments on Nu's photoshoot.

"The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane," Dr. Peterson tweeted Monday night.

In a follow-up tweet, he noted that he has asked his staff to change his password, in order to keep him off social media. "So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go," he added.

On Monday, Peterson was attacked on social media after quote-tweeting The Post's story on Nu's cover debut, writing, "Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."

Twitter users clapped back at Peterson, recommending that he take a look at the history of beauty standards.

