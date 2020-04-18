He's both a physician and television personality who keeps the public informed about health-related topics, but Dr. Oz found himself in the hot seat. Weeks ago, Dr. Oz showed up on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss how people can use precautions while engaging in sexual activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been actively making appearances on various television shows, including chatting with Fox News on Tuesday (April 14) about schools reopening during a pandemic.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

He called the prospect an "appetizing opportunity," adding, “I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality. You know, that’s — any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed, and making the most out of their lives, with the theoretical risk on the backside, it might be a trade-off some folks would consider.”

The public was quick to unleash wrath on the medical professional for insinuating that a few dead citizens would be an acceptable "trade-off," forcing Dr. Oz to issue an apology. “I’ve realized my comments on risks around schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention,” Dr. Oz said in a follow-up video he shared on social media. “I misspoke.”

