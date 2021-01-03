Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees "some little glimmer of hope” after the United States was able to administer 1.5 million vaccines for COVID-19 over the last three days.

Pool / Getty Images

Fauci did admit to NBC's Meet The Press that the country was unable to reach the goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of December: “There have been a couple of glitches. That’s understandable. We are not where we want to be, there’s no doubt about that.”

The face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force also described President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to administer 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office as “realistic."

As for President Donald Trump's recent downplaying of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci dismissed the idea: “All you need to do ... is go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths,” Fauci said.

Trump most recently downplayed the number of true COVID-19 related deaths on Twitter, Sunday: "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. 'When in doubt, call it Covid.' Fake News!"

