Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is "absolutely not" surprised President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, after seeing him not follow safety guidelines. Fauci discussed Trump contracting the coronavirus in a new interview with 60 Minutes, Sunday

Pool / Getty Images

"I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded -- no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask."

"When I saw that on TV, I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that's got to be a problem,'" he continued. "And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event."

Trump announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, 2020. This was just days after the event where he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett was his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. 12 people present tested positive for the coronavirus afterward.

"The data speak for themselves," Fauci added.

The president was hospitalized for 72 hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," he said afterward.

Fauci went on to criticize Trump for equating "wearing a mask with weakness."

[Via]