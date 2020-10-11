Dr. Anthony Fauci says he did not consent to being featured in a new ad from the Donald Trump campaign, and that his words are taken out of context. In the ad, Fauci says, “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Fauci told CNN. "The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, defended the President's decision to include the clip in the ad saying “These are Dr. Fauci’s own words. The video is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr. Fauci was praising the work of the Trump Administration. The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth.”

Check out the entirety of Fauci's comments below with context:

“We’ve never had a threat like this. The coordinated response has been…There are a number of adjectives to describe it — impressive, I think is one of them. We’re talking about all hands on deck. I, as one of many people on a team, I’m not the only person … Since the beginning, that we even recognized what this was, I have been devoting almost full time on this. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It’s every single day. So, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”

