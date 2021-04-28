It seems that every week, the internet is giving another headache for Spotify to deal with following hot takes from Joe Rogan. The podcast host can sometimes offer incredible insight but a recent clip that's made the rounds probably wouldn't convince you of that. Conspiracy theories on COVID-19 have been a topic of discussion on numerous occasions on his show, as have vaccines. In a recent episode, he said that he wouldn't advise young people in their 20s who are healthy to get innoculated, saying, "I don't think you need to worry about it."



Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to the comments on NBC Today where he described Rogan's comments as selfish. "You're talking about yourself in a vacuum," said Fauci. "You're worried about yourself getting infected in the likelihood that you're not going to get any symptoms but you can get infected and will get infected if you do put yourself at risk."

Fauci continued to explain that even those who are asymptomatic can still spread the virus to others who might be more at-risk than others. "So if you only want to worry about yourself and not society then that's okay but if you're saying to yourself, 'Even if get infected, I could do damage to somebody else, even if I have no symptoms at all.' And that's the reason why you gotta be careful and get the vaccine," concluded Fauci.

Check out Fauci's clip below.