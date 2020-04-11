Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci has seen viral fame since being thrust into the spotlight as the man updating the United States on the COVID-19 outbreak. CNN asked Fauci what the odds are that he makes an appearance on Saturday Night Live and who should play him.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"I have no idea," he laughs. "I hope not." The interviewer offers up Brad Pitt and Ben Stiller as options to play him. "Brad Pitt, of course," he remarks.

SNL has been off the air for the last month during the Coronavirus pandemic but is set to return on April 11. The show is using the hashtag "#SNLAtHome" to promote the premiere.

"The virus kind of decides whether it’s favorable to open or not. I would want to see us clearly and strongly going in the right direction," Fauci says in the interview.

Fauci went on to note that Easter is not an excuse to cut down on the social distancing guidelines: "Even though we’re in a holiday season, now is no time to back off."

As of April 11, there have been 525,816 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the United States and over 20,000 deaths nationwide.

