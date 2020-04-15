Quarantine got everyone going a little bit stir-crazy, especially since most major sporting events have been put on hold for the time being. Re-runs of classic games have brought a bit of nostalgia into every sports fan but even Trump was adamant about bringing sports back to the world of entertainment. Though many of Trump's claims since the pandemic began came across as ambitious, this one might not be as far fetched as some would think.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Dr. Fauci confirmed this in a recent interview on Snapchat. Speaking to Peter Hamby, Fauci explained that sporting events would return but they'd have to be vigilant in hosting these events. Essentially, spectators wouldn't be allowed inside of the stadium and each sporting league would have to make sure each player and staff member would have to undergo frequent testing.

"Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled -- have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out," he said. "People say, 'Well you cant play without spectators.' I think you'll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game, particularly me!"

With the WWE considered an "essential service" in the state of Florida, Trump recently put together a sports advisory group to help open up the country's economy. NBA's Adam Silver, MLB's Rob Manfred, NFL's Roger Goodell, and UFC's Dana White, as well as the WWE's Vine McMahon, are among the 16 sports figure included in the White House's Great American Economic Revival Industry Group.

[Via]