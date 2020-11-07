There was a time when Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young were known as a private, unproblematic celebrity couple. Yet, after they announced their divorce, the scandalous play-by-plays are unfolding like a soap opera. The pair have been at odds regarding whether or not they have a prenuptial agreement, and Nicole has been accused of illegally withdrawing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Dre's accounts. She alleges that he has had at least three mistresses during their marriage and named them in court documents, and there are even complaints of domestic violence. TMZ recently reported that Nicole Young also wants to know if her husband fathered any other children.



The outlet stated that in court documents, Nicole is demanding that her estranged husband turn over any information pertaining to the paternity of children that were conceived during their 24-year marriage. She reportedly didn't state what she planned on doing with that information, but considering she's asking for $2 million per month in temporary spousal support, it could certainly help her case.

The divorce between this couple has turned nasty, but it's expected, considering Dr. Dre is sitting on a fortune with an estimated worth of $1 billion.



