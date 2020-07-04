Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, was spotted for the first time since filing for divorce from the hip hop heavyweight on Monday (June 29th), as she left her attorney's office in Los Angeles after a three-hour meeting. Nicole stepped out of the building in Century City with one of her lawyers on Thursday, after presumably going over the details of the $800 million divorce. Peep the photos here.

The news broke earlier this week that Nicole had filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Dre and Nicole tied the knot on May 25, 1996. Several reports indicate that they did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they wed.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for City Of Hope

As such, the estranged couple will have to work out a settlement to split Dre's estimated $800 million net worth. There is a $60 million real estate portfolio on the table, which includes a 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom $50 million Brentwood estate previously owned by Tom Brady, as well as a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom $2.25 million mansion in a gated Pacific Palisades community.

Dre and Nicole also have two kids together, Truice and Truly; however, since both of their daughters are now legal adults, child support will not be an issue in their divorce.

[Via]