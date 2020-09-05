Nicole Young, the estranged wife of Dr. Dre, has filed from divorce from the music producer and as it stands, she is seeking $2 million per month in spousal support. This would simply be a temporary payment until the divorce goes all the way through and a final settlement is reached. Young's demands have received scrutiny in the public eye although, in recent court documents, she broke down some of her expenses and why the $2 million would be justified.

Per TMZ:

"Laundry and cleaning: $10,000 per month

Clothes: $135,000 per month

Education (tuition and living expenses): $60,000 per month

Entertainment: $900,000 per month

Charitable contributions: $125,000 per month

Mortgage: $100,000 per month

Telephone, cell phone, e-mail: $20,000 per month"

Young also accused Dre of prior instances of domestic violence and coercion. For instance, Young referenced a night in which Dre was allegedly under the influence and began yelling obscenities at her. "F*** you. F*** you. Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out. Go to Malibu," he allegedly told her. Young also went on to say that Dre has instilled fear in her, in the past, and that he has a "history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage."

Dre has yet to respond to these recent allegations. Stay tuned for updates regarding this story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

