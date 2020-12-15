There's a reason why Dr. Dre is widely considered to be one of, if not the, greatest hip-hop icon of all time -- and with only three studio albums to his name. Yet where Dr. Dre is concerned, "perfection is perfected." It's the reason why The Chronic, his Death Row debut album released exactly twenty-eight years ago, remains on rotation to this day. In fact, there are some who would even call it the greatest album ever made, citing the influence it had on production, hip-hop sound-engineering, and gangsta rap in general.

With nearly thirty-years removed from the album's initial release, there isn't much to be said that hasn't already been covered at length. One thing that remains interesting is how The Chronic played a role in shaping Dr. Dre's production aesthetic, with the seeds of his darker Aftermath output being planted on songs like "Dre Day," Deez Nuts," and "Bitches Ain't Shit." On the other hand, Dre approached some songs with the carefree demeanor of a longtime California native fueled by women, weed, and weather; the likes of "Nuthin' But A G Thang" and "Let Me Ride" can attest to that.

When Jimmy Iovine first heard Dr. Dre's Chronic demos, he was taken aback by how pristine the audio engineering was; he recounts as much during episode two of HBO's The Defiant Ones, revealing his surprise at a young Dre's prowess behind the boards. Now, Dre remains one of hip-hop's best mixers, proof that his signature sound extends beyond musical arrangement. It's a testament to his deep understanding of the art of music and the process that goes into its creation. Dre's vision was evident even then, when hip-hop music was still developing as a craft and the shadow of N.W.A still loomed over the game.

It's genuinely refreshing to see people actively celebrating The Chronic's birthday with such excitement, and one has to wonder if the milestone will have Dre eager to drop off that album he's been sitting on. But even if it doesn't, nothing changes the fact that The Chronic is an undisputable classic, one that seemingly gets better with every passing year. Show some love to Dre's debut in the comments below, and for more Death Row nostalgia, peep Kurupt's amazing story about his high-stakes audition for the notorious label right here.