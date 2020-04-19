Though there's an endless amount of music to listen to and discover on streaming platforms these days, there are a few classic projects that have been hard to track down. Dr. Dre's The Chronic, for example, has been evidently missing from all streaming services since platforms like Apple and Spotify have risen to prominence.

It was previously announced that the album would officially hit streaming services on 4/20 but fortunately, TIDAL for the exclusive a day early. The Chronic is now available for your listening pleasures on TIDAL, just a day before the unofficial holiday for budsmokers across the world. What's even more exciting about The Chronic's addition to TIDAL is that the streaming service is offering the sound in Hi-Def as well.

"Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related—where legally allowed and in moderation of course," Chris Taylor, global president of eOne's music and live division, said in a press release. "Working with the Death Row catalog is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work."

Add this to your playlist and ride out to The Chronic in hi-def this 4/20.