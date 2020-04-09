Though streaming platforms offer many conveniences in the listening experience, every so often fans are faced with an irritating conundrum. For years now, Dr. Dre's beloved debut The Chronic, released in 1992 as a flagship drop on Death Row Records, has been exclusively available to Apple Music. Those who prefer to use Spotify or Tidal have been forced to go without one of hip-hop's greatest albums of all time, a cruel fate indeed.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now, however, it would appear that Dre and his team have decided to spread the love. As of 4/20, The Chronic will be officially appearing across all streaming services, all the more reason to celebrate the weed-fueled holiday. Expect many playlists to be adjusted accordingly, and it wouldn't be surprising if some younger fans moved to discover the project for the first time.

Songs like "Nuthin But A G Thang," "Dre Dre," and of course the oft-memed "Deeez Nuuuts" have been long ingrained within the culture, and it stands to reason that this digital expansion will help highlight some of the album's deeper cuts. The transition also falls on the heels of The Chronic's induction into the Library Of Congress, a testament to its significance in hip-hop history. Come 4/20, check back to your chosen DSP and take a trip down memory lane with everybody's favorite Doctor.