Dr. Dre is one of the greatest music producers of all-time and over the last few decades, he has been responsible for some of the biggest hits ever made. With that in mind, Dre is the perfect person to have host the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The event is one that brings millions of people together, and typically, the NFL wants performers who have recognizable songs. With that in mind, it should be no surprise that Dre was chosen for the occasion.

It was also revealed today that Dre would be joined by the likes of Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and even Mary J. Blige. All five of these artists have worked together in at least some capacity, which makes them the perfect team to help Dre with the performance. There is a plethora of talent surrounding these artists, and the hits are going to be astounding.

As you can imagine, there was quite the large reaction on social media following the news as many fans gave their opinions on the upcoming halftime show. For instance, Da Kid Gowie wrote "The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show is about to be Top 3 all-time! The NFL booked all icons! Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige!" Others wondered about which songs we would hear, with one reporter suggesting "Now Or Never" from Good Kid, m.A.A.d City.

Many fans can't believe this is really happening, and the excitement is palpable. This is going to be a true exhibition of some of hip-hop's most legendary figures, and there is truly no better stage for it than the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

You can check out more reactions to this news, below.