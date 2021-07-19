Dr. Dre is one of the greatest to ever do it but it appears that his son Curtis Young will be entering the entertainment industry soon. According to TMZ, Young has secured a starring role in the upcoming film Charge It To The Game. Additionally, he'll be scoring the entire film. "I always wanted to get into acting. I always loved the art," Young explained of his jump into entertainment.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The film centers around the coming-of-age tale of four friends who are navigating through life in their adolescence. Young will take on the role of Kong, an older brother of one of the four friends in the film. What's interesting is that he'll be joined by Snoop Dogg's son, Julian Broadus and Swizz Beatz' son Nasir Dean.

"I was asked and I'm honored to score the film and I believe yesterday they announced that Note, Swizz Beatz son, is gonna be scoring it with me. I'm just honored to, you know, have this opportunity," Young added.

Young previously auditioned for the role of his dad in Straight Outta Compton but never received the role. "It's been a while since I got a grand opportunity like this to really step out of that shadow," he continued. "At the same the same time, show respect and understand, like, people came before me."

Check his interview with TMZ below.