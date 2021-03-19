Dr. Dre has faced numerous abuse allegations over the years, and yet another one is coming this week via his ex-wife Nicole Young, who claims that the rapper/producer "knocked [her] out cold" with a punch square to the face during a drunken rage.

The entire situation between Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young is heartbreaking. The two were seemingly happily married for over 24 years, filing for divorce in the last few months and refusing to be amicable about their split. Their dirty laundry has been aired out for all to read about, including abuse allegations, talks about money, and more. As reported by The Blast, new court documents from Nicole Young allege that, during a drunken rage, Dr. Dre punched his wife in the face and knocked her out.



Outlining a number of "incidents of domestic violence he perpetrated against [her]", Nicole Young detailed an alleged incident that took place in 1999.

"Andre felt l 'disrespected' him while he was at a party. He pulled me away and punched me squarely in the face, knocking me out cold," she claims in legal documents. "I woke up in the passenger seat of our car, without a seatbelt and with Andre speeding at over 100 miles per hour on the 118 freeway. Andre was drunk and out of control. He was swerving and weaving, screaming at me. l was terrified that Andre would crash into the center divider. He threw my planner which contained photographs of our young children out the car window. l begged him to stop or slow down the entire time we were in the car. l thought l was going to die in the car that night."

Nicole Young also detailed incidents that allegedly happened in 1995 and 2012, which also included violence on the part of Dr. Dre.



Dr. Dre has denied abusing his ex-wife, saying, "I have never hit, attacked, stalked‚ molested, assaulted, threatened or abused Nicole in any fashion‚ at any time. Nor have I ever surveilled or followed her or had anyone to do so. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage. There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole during our marriage, formal or informal. There is no documentary evidence of any alleged abuse."

Recently, Dr. Dre made a plea for the judge to declare him legally single so he can move on from this messy divorce.



