Dr. Dre and Nicole Young made countless memories together as a married couple for twenty-four years but, this year, things shifted and they decided to go their separate ways. Obviously, this poses some serious questions in regards to Dr. Dre's billion-dollar empire, which includes his Beats By Dre business, several other brand partnerships, and decades worth of music masters.

For much of this year, their divorce case has been dragging on in court, and Nicole Young is getting fed up with waiting. Recently, according to a report by The Blast, she attempted to have the legendary producer/artist sanctioned, accusing him of intentionally holding back information, including personal documents and tax returns, to drain her of money and force things to go his way. Unfortunately for Young, she's taking yet another loss as the court has sided with Dre, shutting down her attempts.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The Court further finds the imposition of sanctions, at this stage, and given the events here, is deemed unwarranted," reads the reported response by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. This comes after Nicole said that Dre was refusing to sit for an in-person deposition, which would include Nicole. Dre's estranged wife was set to question him about his alleged mistresses, his finances, and more.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Finally, they agreed that Dre will appear for a deposition. However, her attempts to obtain documents out of Dre have been shut down for the most part.

We'll keep you up-to-date with any news out of this divorce case, which looks like it could take a long time to resolve.

