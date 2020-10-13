The divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young has gotten seriously ugly over the last few months, with both sides trying to get one-up on the other and accusations flying all over the place.

Recently, Dre came out on top as a judge shut down Nicole's request to fish $1.5 million out of him for security and other expenses and now, it looks like an investigation has been opened to look into possible criminal activity from Dre's estranged wife.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, the LAPD is currently looking into Nicole Young as an embezzlement suspect after claims made by Dr. Dre's legal team.

Dre's business partner, Larry Chatman, recently filed a report with the police about hundreds of thousands of dollars being withdrawn from a business account. The transaction reportedly links back to Nicole. According to Chatman, over $385,000 was taken without authorization.

If any charges are handed to Nicole, there is a chance that she could do time in prison.

The publication states that Nicole's legal representatives are saying that this is nothing but a smear campaign against her, claiming that she has done absolutely nothing wrong during their divorce.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dre and Nicole were married for nearly twenty-four years so to see them end like this is pretty sad. Hopefully, they can remain on good terms despite all this.

