Dr. Dre's nasty divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young is getting even more heated now that she's demanding he provides the "iron-clad" prenup agreement. According to TMZ, Nicole Young is challenging Dr. Dre's claim that he never ripped up their original prenuptial agreement.

Young's latest motion demands he turn over the original prenup document, claiming it's "intentional abuse" of the divorce process that he hasn't. She added accusations of failing to provide financial, business, and personal documents as required by law. Nicole claims that she's been Dr. Dre's ride-or-die well before the billion-dollar status, even with Dre's "rampant and repeated marital misconduct." The supposed "misconduct" wasn't elaborated on any further.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

With a billion-dollar empire at stake, Nicole Young said that the prenuptial agreement she said Dre forced her to sign in 1996 was torn up when she initially filed for divorce. Dr. Dre responded claiming that he never actually tore up the original document, even if Young said they mutually agreed the documents were "null and void." She claimed that "he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing." Dre, however, has denied ever tearing the document.

The motion was filed with a request to impose a $50K sanction against Dr. Dre for failing to produce the prenup and the necessary documents.

Dr. Dre already copped a win in his divorce case after the judge rejected Young's demand for $1.5M for security. Still, he offered to cover the expenses.

We'll keep you updated on any more updates on Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce case.

