Dr. Dre's family business has been all over the blogs since his wife filed for a divorce in 2020. The famed producer's found a lot of personal information turning into headlines while family members have spoken out about the hip-hop legend. A few months ago, Dr. Dre's eldest daughter revealed that she hasn't seen him in nearly 17 years.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In a recent interview with PageSix, Dr. Dre's father, Theodore Young, revealed that his relationship with his son is just as strained. The article, described as an insightful glimpse into "the world of Dr. Dre," was published with interviews alongside family members, friends, and people close to him and his estranged wife. Young explained that he and his son haven't seen each other in years.

"I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was," he said. “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.”

Dre's parents split shortly after his birth. His mother, Verna, has previously claimed that Young was abusive during their relationship, an allegation Theodore denies. Dre was largely raised by his grandmother and mother. “His grandmother raised him,” Young said. “His mother and grandmother sprinkled a whole lot of salt on me."

Dre, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering an aneurysm, hasn't responded to his father's comments.

[Via]