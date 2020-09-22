Dr. Dre and his wifey's marital problems have been on display for the world to see. It hasn't been a clean separation at all and things got even messier in the past few days. Nicole Young accused Dre of hiding assets while she allegedly ran off after draining the primary business account of Record One studio, a company he launched with Larry Chatman. She had reportedly taken out $353K out of the account but apparently, that wasn't all.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Chatman claims that Nicole pulled out an additional $30K on top of the money she had already taken out. Chatman added that she took out $31,457 right after they removed her name from its association from the company. Remember, she was listed as a trustee and signatory on the business checking account.

They previously accused her of "blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement" for the $353K but now, Chatman and his attorneys are claiming that she committed grand theft.

Nicole Young's attorney previously shut down the accusations as "low-grade PR stunt" to stir up a distraction from the divorce itself. "This is a clear attempt to smear Nicole's name. As people are well aware, banks do not give out money to people who are not authorized to receive it," Bryan Freedman, Nicole Young's attorney, told the publication.

[Via]