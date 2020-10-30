The billion dollar divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young continues to take unlikely twists and turns. In her quest to obtain $2 million per month in temporary monthly support, Nicole has thrown a curveball now that she's named three of his alleged mistresses in her divorce. Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers are accused of carrying on affair's with Dr. Dre, and since the revelation, Kili and Crystal have gone private on social media. However, Jillian has decided to keeps hers open and she's reportedly been posting enigmatic messages to her Instagram account.

"Ask their forgiveness for the harm we humans have brought down upon them. Don’t worry," Jillian penned in the caption to her most recent post. "The heart knows the way though there may be high-rises, interstates, checkpoints, armed soldiers, massacres, wars, and those who will despise you because they despise themselves. The journey might take you a few hours, a day, a year, a few years, a hundred, a thousand or even more. Watch your mind."

The message continues, "Without training it might run away & leave your heart for the immense human feast set by the thieves of time. Do not hold regrets. When you find your way to the circle, to the fire kept burning by the keepers of your soul, you will be welcomed. You must clean yourself with cedar, sage, or other healing plant. Cut the ties you have to failure & shame."

Meanwhile, Nicole Young continues to be investigated for allegedly embezelling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Dre's accounts.

[via]