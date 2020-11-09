Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young wants a piece of his billion-dollar pie and she not stopping at anything to get what she wants.

In a heated divorce battle between Nicole and Dre, who were married for nearly twenty-four years, both sides have gone to war and thrown out all the stops in order to secure a win. Nicole claims that she is entitled to half of his fortune, claiming that Dre ripped up their prenup papers in a show of affection. Dre, on the other hand, says that his gesture was not legitimate and that the legal documents still hold.

More recently, Nicole Young issued subpoenas to three women that she alleges were Dr. Dre's mistresses. Crystal Rodgers, one of the three women, is reportedly giving Nicole a very hard time as she continually ignores her attempts to get her to testify in court.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Crystal Rodgers, also known as Crystal Sierra, is refusing to answers questions about an alleged affair. She has reportedly filed a motion to halt Nicole's advances, claiming that Dre's estranged wife is searching for information that is "irrelevant to the matter in dispute and are not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."

Crystal says that, because Nicole and Dre are fighting mostly over the validity of their prenup, she would be useless to question. The motion she filed claims that she has "no information about the prenup" or any information that could help either side.

She also threw some shade at Nicole, bringing up the $1 million that Dre's estranged wife requested from the producer, which was shut down by the court. She also did not provide dates, as requested, for her to be deposed.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Further, any extra-marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible," added Crystal, signing off her motion.

It looks like Nicole Young will need to try harder to get Crystal to talk.

