Dr. Dre Unleashed Kendrick Lamar On "Deep Water"

Mitch Findlay
August 07, 2020 13:25
Deep Water
Dr. Dre Feat. Kendrick Lamar, JUSTUS & Anderson .Paak

Five years ago, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar absolutely snapped on the "Compton" dark banger "Deep Water."


It seems like only yesterday when Dr.  Dre stunned the world by unveiling his third studio album Compton, dispelling all Detox narratives with a calculated wave of his hand. Forever doomed to stand in the shadow of titanesque works like The Chronic and the equally classic 2001, Compton had what many might call an unenviable task Yet what people failed to realize is that Dr. Dre doesn't release something if he doesn't feel it's up to par, which should have been the first sign that Compton was destined to be another strong addition to his repertoire.

And lo and behold, the album delivered on all fronts, boasting a ridiculous sonic aesthetic and performances from Eminem, The Game, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more. While there are many standout tracks worthy of celebration, few have withstood the test of time better than the claustrophobic and blistering assault that is "Deep Water." Boasting a smothering and dark instrumental, Dre kicks off a sneering salvo before passing the mic to what can only be described as a Kendrick Lamar possessed. Bringing the same level of intensity he once brought on "Control," Kendrick absolutely snaps, his cadence schizophrenic in nature as he allows his violent urges to take over.

Cap things off with a haunting rendition of a snuff film from Anderson .Paak, and "Deep Water" makes for a truly cinematic hip-hop experience -- the likes of which only Dr. Dre can provide. Happy anniversary to Compton, which officially celebrates its fifth birthday today. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Once upon a time, I shot a n***a on accident 
I tried to kill him but I guess I needed more practicing 
That's when I realized banging wasn't for everybody
Switch it up before my enemy or the sheriff got me
They liable to bury him, they nominated six to carry him
They worry him to death, but he's no vegetarian

Dr. Dre Kendrick Lamar JUSTUS Anderson .Paak compton throwback anniversary
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
