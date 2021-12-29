After over a year of a contentious divorce battle, more is being shared about Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's agreement. The pair first announced that they were divorcing back in the Summer of 2020, and what followed was a series of updates that spoke at length about the ins and outs of the couple's marriage and finances.

From the beginning, Nicole suggested that there wasn't a prenuptial agreement in place and reports stated she was asking for $2 million per month in spousal support. Following his alarming brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre reportedly gave his wife millions, yet still, their bitter split continued to make headlines.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The Aftermath mogul recently was seen in a "Divorced AF" Instagram photo hinting that the legal back and forth may be officially over and on Tuesday (December 28), TMZ reported that Dre is paying his wife $100 million. The outlet stated that it is broken down into "$50 mil now, and $50 mil a year from now." The rapper's net worth is also said to be estimated at $820 million.

In exchange, Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate. In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre. They divide a fleet of vehicles -- he gets 6 and she gets 4.

Meanwhile, Nicole reportedly will keep her cash, accounts, and jewelry, but she will be responsible for her legal fees. It was previously reported that she wanted Dre to cover those costs. TMZ also alleged that their source stated that Nicole could have received a better deal a year ago and the divorce may have even been amicable but instead, things turned nasty.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

[via]