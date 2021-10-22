Right at the end of September, it was announced that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige had been tapped for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, stirring Aftermath Records fans into a frenzy.

Just weeks later, Snoop Dogg announced that his new album, Algorithm, is dropping November 12, giving Aftermath fans even more reason to celebrate. And amidst speculation that both Eminem and Lamar are on the verge of dropping their own, long-awaited albums, we might just be in the middle of a full-on Aftermath takeover.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an Instagram post from DJ Battlecat, the L.A. disc jockey speculated that every Aftermath announcement is part of a master plan.

With the official announcement of Snoop's album, and a handful of new Kendrick songs leaking onto the internet, both rappers are expected to drop sooner rather than later. Battlecat didn't speculate whether or not Em would be returning in 2021, but predicted that Aftermath founder Dr. Dre would be dropping in December.

What exactly he might be releasing is unclear, but according to Grandmaster Flash, Dre's follow up to 2015's Compton is "game-changing."

If Battlecat's schedule proves to be correct and we end up with new records from Snoop, Kendrick and Dre before the year is said and done, that February 13 Super Bowl Halftime show is going to be insane. With the Aftermath lineup choosing from both new and classic tracks, there's no way rap fans can be disappointed. Especially knowing Mary J. Blige is going to shut down the SoFi Stadium stage no matter what.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If rap fans were excited by 2021's New York resurgance, led by Jadakiss, Ja Rule and the rest of the early-2000s NYC heavyweights, it's no question that they'll be just as pumped up about L.A. standing up in a major way throughout the last quarter of the year.

Whether or not Dre is actually coming with new music in December is up for debate so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates and, in the meantime, go check out our exclusive interview with DJ Battlecat and learn how the West Coast legend continues to shape the sound of hip-hop.

[Via]