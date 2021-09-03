Dr. Dre is suing his ex-wife, Nicole Young, for allegedly embezzling over $350,000 from his recording studio in Sherman Oaks, according to a new report from The Blast. Dre and Young have been negotiating the final settlement of their divorce since Young filed in June 2020. In the meantime, Dre has been supporting his ex-wife by paying spousal support.

Dre's accuses Young of violating Penal Code 496, which says, “Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner…shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year.”



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Dre and his legal team have made the same allegation before, turning over their investigation to the LAPD back in October 2020.

The Blast reports that sources say Young has already returned the money to Dre, and that is was normal for her to move the funds while they were still married.

Dre is currently paying Young $300,000 a month in spousal support, down from the $1.9 million originally requested by Young.

