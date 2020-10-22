As our favorite rappers continue to age gracefully, it's always satisfying to see them maintaining the connections they've forged throughout their careers. Though often cited as a "young man's game," many of hip-hop's key veterans have continued to hold it down with new music and nostalgic reunions, the latter of which often go highlighted on Instagram. Recently, the legendary Warren G shared a picture from his own personal collection, one that appears to have transpired during a party for Snoop Dogg's forty-ninth birthday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the picture, Warren G can be seen posted up with his step-brother Dr. Dre, his former 213 groupmate and longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg, Snoop's son Cordell Broadus, and LT Hutton. While it's not exactly a new music announcement, it's still exciting to see some of the west coast's icons connecting for a special occasion, and we can only imagine that plenty of classic stories were swapped in the process.

"Had a good time seeing all my guys it’s been months," captions Warren, making sure to tag everyone as honorary "Regulators." At this point, the music they've made together throughout the years speaks for itself -- remember the underrated 213 album The Hard Way? Though we can't help but wish that Dre and Warren were able to connect on wax for a few more bangers, especially given how hard "Lookin At You" was. In any case, check out the reunion picture, and show some love to some hip-hop pioneers in the comments below.