Dr. Dre's legal team has clapped back at Young's request for $2M in spousal support, claiming the producer has already paid for all of her needs, according to TMZ. On top of that, they argue that her lawyers have already made more in the midst of their divorce litigation than most residents of Los Angeles make in a year.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

The recently filed legal documents reveal that Dre said that she's living in his home. An interesting choice of words in the midst of their prenup battle. He adds that his security guards bring her meals three to five times a week form his private chefs. Additionally, Dre's lawyer argues that he's covered all of her expenses. He said his business managers cover her AmEx Centurion Black Card which adds up anywhere between $150K to $350K monthly.

It was previously reportedly Nicole Young's lawyers are seeking $5M which Dre's lawyer described as "unauthorized charged for [Nicole's] attorney's fees.

"This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers," Dre's lawyer said.

Dre had reportedly also offered the lawyers an additional $350K spread out until the end of the year. However, he later discovered that she had siphoned money out of his record company's business account amounting to nearly $400K. Still, he's offering to cover the fees.

