Dr. Dre says that he has finished recording a new album with English singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius titled Casablanco. Dre revealed the project in a post on Instagram, Sunday, featuring himself in the studio.

"I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. 'Casablanco' I had a blast!!" Dre captioned the photo. "This is some of my best work!!"

Dre and Ambrosius have previously collaborated on the legendary west-coast rapper's 2015 album, Compton, for several tracks including "Darkside/Gone," "Satisfiction," "All in a Day's Work," and "Genocide."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ambrosius began her music career with the group Floetry, during which time she collaborated with Jill Scott, Queen Latifah, Michael Jackson, Common, The Roots, and many more. She's released three solo studio albums during her career.

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced that Dre would be participating in new downloadable content for the online portion of their massively popular 2013 game, Grand Theft Auto V. Ahead of the update's release on Wednesday, the game studio revealed that the new content will feature “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks."

For the project, Dre has shared snippets of collaborations with Anderson .Paakas well as Eminem.

Check out Dre's newest post on Instagram below.



