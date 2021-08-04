It was just revealed last week that Dr. Dre has to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $300,000 a month in spousal support following their recent divorce. In the meantime, his eldest estranged daughter has been homeless and living out her car, according to a report from DailyMail.

LaTanya Young, 38, works as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats and as an assembler at a warehouse, but claims that she can't afford an apartment in California and is living out of a rental vehicle.

LaTanya is the eldest daughter of Dr. Dre by 53-year-old Lisa Johnson. The couple broke up when LaTanya was just five years old, and she admits she has not seen her father in 18 years. She claims she doesn't have his cell phone number, and has to communicate with him through his team.

The single mother-of-four told DailyMail.com that she has repeatedly asked her dad, who is said to be worth $800 million, for financial help but she has not received a penny in 18 months. She did say the kids are not living out the car though and are with friends. "My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me," she said.

"I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now - I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while."

Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

LaTanya said she now fears she will lose her rental car as she has not been able to make payments. "The car is a pretty penny," she said. "It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car."

LaTanya has been asking Dr. Dre's lawyer for help but he has told her that since she has spoken about her father to the press in the past, he will not give her any money.

