Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young, who have been married for nearly 25 years, have called it quits, though they're now trying to sort out the details of their divorce. Last month, it was reported that Young had filed for divorce from Dre over "irreconcilable differences." Though child support wouldn't be an issue since all of their kids are over 18, she requested spousal support and division of property.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre's responded to the divorce papers but when it came down to the division of property, the producer made a major reveal in court. Dre hired Laura Wasser as his attorney who filed documents on his behalf. Wesser revealed that Dre's has no issues paying spousal support, though he said divvying up any sort of property should be looked over by their prenuptial agreement. As previously reported, sources close to the couple denied that there was a prenup. Young didn't mention it in her petition to divorce either. Dre's net worth sits around the $800M mark from his business ventures to his musical catalog. We'll see how this ends up panning out.

The papers revealed that the couple split up on March 27th, weeks into the coronavirus pandemic. We'll keep you posted on anymore updates.