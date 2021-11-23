Dr. Dre has reportedly revealed the last text message that he ever sent to his ex-wife Nicole Young in a court declaration obtained by Radar Online.

The report notes that Dre reportedly asked his ex-wife for an easy time in court, telling her, "Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you." That message is reportedly the last text that Dre sent to his ex-wife, sending it out in August 2020. The legendary producer says that he wanted their divorce to be "classy and fair" and he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight," but that's precisely what ended up happening.



As you may have read over the course of their legal battle, Nicole Young is set to get a good chunk of Dr. Dre's fortune after being married for over twenty-four years. At the beginning of this year, she accused Dre of abuse, which he has denied. Since he sent the message, Dre has reportedly only been in contact with Young once when she came to visit him in the hospital following his brain aneurysm. The rapper says that she hugged him, kissed him, and told him she loved him. A couple of months after, Young filed a domestic violence restraining order against Dre.

"There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole before or during our marriage, formal or informal," says Dre in the court papers. "At no time were the police ever called during our marriage. I was present for Nicole’s deposition. She testified that there are no witnesses to the alleged abuse and she admitted that she never told anyone, including her mother or siblings or other family or friends about any alleged abuse.

There are no texts, no emails, no photographs, no videos, no police reports, no domestic violence filings, or other documents evidencing abuse and no witnesses to her offensive allegations. After learning last August of Nicole’s false accusations of abuse, I realized then that I did not know the woman I had married and loved."

