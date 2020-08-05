With a 1 billion fortune up in the air, it's expected that the divorce between Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young is going to heat up. Since news broke at the end of June that Nicole filed for divorce from the hitmaker after 24 years of marriage, rumors about their split has been slowly making its way through social media. Recently, it was shared that Dre and Nicole have an iron-clad prenuptial agreement in place, however, Nicole later stated two years after signing the paperwork, Dre destroyed the document.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

"Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me," Nicole said in court documents, according to TMZ. She claimed Dre made the move because he felt guilty for pressuring her into signing a prenup. "Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void."

Yet, TMZ reports that Dr. Dre didn't feel ashamed of asking his wife to sign an agreement and never stated that it was void. Furthermore, Dre reportedly didn't force her to do anything that she didn't want to and she even had her lawyer look over the paperwork. According to TMZ, Dre is willing to pay her expenses and spousal support, but Nicole claims that because he amassed much of their fortune during the marriage, she's deserving of a bit more.

