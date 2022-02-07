This Sunday, hip-hop will take over the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre as the headlining act. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will be joining Dre during the historical performance but it seems that Dre's made some last-minute additions to the set. According to Detroit Free Press, Dr. Dre will be making history with the inclusion of two deaf rappers who will sign the set. This will mark the first time in the NFL's history that sign language interpreters will be on stage for the halftime show.

Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe will be on stage with the massive line-up as the sign language interpreters to help the NFL elevate accessibility for their programming. Both Forbes and Snipe were booked by the National Association of the Deaf.

"The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this," said Forbes, who is a solo artist in his own right. He couldn't disclose information about the performance but assured that he would be on stage interpreting Snoop Dogg and Eminem's tracks during their set. Forbes's connection to Eminem goes back to their shared roots in Detroit.

"So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp — or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman," Forbes added.

