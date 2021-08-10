Though he has yet to confirm it directly, all signs seem to indicate that Dr. Dre is getting ready to release his fourth studio album. The signs are all there, and if you're curious to learn more about what the Doc has been cooking up, you can check out our comprehensive guide to Dre's unreleased project here.

One key detail: Dre has assembled what sounds like a playlist of sorts, and he's been making a point to share his work with his fellow hip-hop legends. First, he invited Grandmaster Flash over for a listening session, who teased that Dre's new music would "change the game." Now, Dre has brought Diggin' In The Crates producer slash MC Diamond D into the mix, as well as his own longtime collaborator Xzibit.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Diamond D shared a picture of himself and the Good Doctor in the studio, along with a caption destined to spark excitement in Detox enthusiasts. "@drdre played about 2hrs of straight unreleased heat rocks for me and @xzibit today #ondeck shouts out to @focus3dots," writes D, though alas, none of said "heat rocks" were unveiled in snippet form.

At this point, one has to wonder if Dre is using his peers as a focus (no pun intended, shout out to Focus...) group, gauging their reactions in an effort to further hone and shape his vision. Should that indeed be the case, perhaps we can take solace in knowing that responses, as of yet, have been overwhelmingly positive. Check out Diamond D's post below (liked by a few notable names like Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes), and keep an eye out for more news on whatever Dre has been working on.