The Hollywood Walk Of Fame has stars honoring legends in the world of entertainment, from film and television to music, radio, and more. Today, legendary West Coast radio personality Big Boy celebrated his illustrious career with his formal induction on the Walk Of Fame. A star was presented to Big Boy in front of Amoeba Records in Los Angeles and it was none other than Dr. Dre who presented it to him. Big Boy shared a photo of himself and Dr. Dre posted up before the ceremony took place on social media where he captioned the post, "With my brotha @drdre."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"There’s some things where you’re like, ‘Oh I wanna get this’ or ‘Hopefully I wanna get that,’ but a star was totally something that I would, I didn’t think that was going to be possible for me,” the radio personality told KTLA 5 the day before the ceremony. “And not that I thought, ‘Oh you’re not worthy,’ I just didn’t think that I would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It wasn’t one of those things where I was in my head like, ‘One Day.’ And I got a lot of thoughts, and they come true, but that one, not at all.”



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Big Boy added that it was "huge" to have the legendary producer honor him with the star.

